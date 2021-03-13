Martha Ann VanMeter, age 69, of Martin, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at her residence.
She was born on Aug. 2, 1951 in Leitchfield, Kentucky, the daughter of Elsie Beville Nugent and the late Carlisle Nugent.
She is survived by her husband, Clyde VanMeter, and one son, Matthew VanMeter (Ashley).
Other than her father, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Stacy VanMeter.
A graveside service was at 11 a.m. Friday, March 12, 2021 at the Sanders Cemetery on Shrewsbury Road with Bro. Wayne Clemons officiating.
