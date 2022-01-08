Martha Ellen Thompson Hughes passed away on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 at the age of 95 while surrounded by her family.
She was born in Harned, Kentucky to Emma and Earnest Thompson on Dec. 2, 1926 and raised in McDaniels, Kentucky. She married Robert Emmett Hughes, Jr. in Leitchfield, Kentucky in New Orleans, Louisiana on Nov. 29, 1946. She lived the remainder of her life in the Hughes family home in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
Martha (Mot) was a loving wife and an energetic, entertaining and engaging mother to her children and their friends. She enjoyed golf, bridge, gardening, china painting and life in general. She loved her family and friends and doing anything with her husband. She was a dedicated volunteer in both community and in church activities.
Martha is survived by her two daughters, Emma Riley Hughes Hess (John) and Ellen Beeler Hughes Thomas; and two sons, Robert Emmett Hughes III and William Thompson Hughes (Cathy). She loved and enjoyed her nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, and they loved and enjoyed her as well.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Emmett Hughes, Jr.; her parents, Emma Bell Riley and William Earnest Thompson; five sisters, Sarah Jane Newland, Mary Sue Day, Elizabeth Riley Raider, Margaret Louise Walters and Lydia Catherine Peschell; and one brother, William Alexander Thompson.
Our family wants to express our deepest respect and most sincere thanks to Mom’s caregivers over these past years and especially during these past few, difficult months.
Visitation will be held at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Leitchfield, Kentucky on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Immediately after visitation, the Funeral Mass will be held. A luncheon will be provided in the Saint Joseph Parish Hall after the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Saint Joseph Cemetery Fund and/or Hosparus Health of Central Kentucky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.