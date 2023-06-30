Martha Jean Elmore, 84, of Leitchfield, passed away Monday, June 26, 2023,at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown,.
She was born Dec. 26, 1938, in Big Clifty, the daughter of the late James Ellis Hart and Essie Flois Taylor Hart Johnson.
After graduating from Clarkson High School, she attended Louisville Business College. She was a homemaker and farmer who enjoyed cooking, gardening, horses, sewing, teaching Bible classes, singing and writing letters and religious materials. Martha was a Clarkson High School Alumni, a longtime member of the Grayson County Homemakers: Anneta Chapter and a member of various saddle clubs. She was a member of the Mill Street Church of Christ.
She is survived by her two daughters, Cheryl Jean Cole of Popular Bluff, Missouri, and Rebecca (Becky) Ann Miller (Harold) of Leitchfield; an adopted daughter, Teresa Elmore Cruz; seven grandchildren, Hannah Lael Cole-Wells (Steve), Jordan Leigh Marshall, Ian Michael Cole (Baleigh), Isabelle Lynn Cole (Todd Patterson), Isaac David Miller (Morgan), Stefan Thomas Miller (Samantha) and Micah Skelton; 10 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Earl Edward Hart. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Houston Meredith Elmore; and one great-grandson, Harrison Banks.
The funeral is at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 2, at the family farm. Friends may arrive at 2 p.m. Sunday. Family will be officiating. Burial will be in Anneta Cemetery.
Visitation is from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield.
The family farm is located at 10098 Anneta Road, Leitchfield. Friends and family who would like to attend the visitation and funeral will be asked to park at a few designated places across the street from the house as well as the parking lot at Anneta United Baptist Church. The family appreciates everyone’s cooperation.
Online condolences can be made in the guestbook at dermittfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.