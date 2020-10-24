Martha Jo Cooper, age 91, of Fairfield, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at her residence.
She was born on Sept. 24, 1929 in Leitchfield, Kentucky the daughter of the late Howard and Irene Gore Minton.
She is survived by her sons, Glenn Cooper (Peggy), of Fairfield, and Paul Cooper (Kathy), of Mississippi.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Essie Cooper.
Graveside services were at 1 p.m. CST Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery in Leitchfield.
