Martin Randall Harp, 62, husband of Janice Harp, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was born on Aug. 17, 1957 in Leitchfield, Grayson County, Kentucky. Martin was the son of Estle and Ernestine Harp and a member of Leitchfield United Methodist Church.
The passion of Martin’s life was his wife, family, and friends. He loved fishing, farming, and traveling. He especially liked traveling to small county Clay pigeon shoots. One of his favorites was Glen Creek shoot in Ottio, Missouri. Martin started out as a young man helping to frame houses then moved on to various other jobs.
When Martin moved to Frankfort, he focused on the lumber business in Frankfort, Louisville, and later Shelbyville at Ethingtons Building Supply. He drove a delivery truck for building materials for a total of 15 years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his mother, Ernistine Harp, Leitchfield; his mother-in-law, Mary Helen True, Frankfort; his daughters, Melissa (Eric) Arnold Rogers, Frankfort, Mellisa Ann Harp, Louisville, and Jennifer Elizabeth Harvey, Louisville; his son, Tanner (Cecile) Harp, Louisville; his sister, Janet L. (Steve) Barrett, Clarkson; as well as 12 grandchildren.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Cheryl B. Clemons, and his brother, Ricky A. Harp.
A private service was held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road with Rev. John Stupin and Bobby Hall officiating. Burial followed at Sunset Memorial Gardens. A private visitation was held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the funeral home.
Due to COVID-19, all services were limited to invitation only. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
