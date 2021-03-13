Mrs. Mary Aitken (known as Aunt Mag to many nieces and nephews), age 82, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Norton’s Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.
She was born on June 22, 1938 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late William and Ada Rankin Stone.
She is survived by her son, Randy Aitken, and his wife, Sheila, of Leitchfield, KY, who were also her caregivers, and one daughter, Bobbi Aitken, of Florida.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Mitchell Duggins and William “Bill” Aitken.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Billy Compton and Bro. Mike Strehl officiating. Burial was in the Walnut Hill Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and from 9 a.m. Tuesday until time of services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.