Mary Ann Cannon, age 70, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Morgantown Care and Rehab.
She was born on Jan. 10, 1951 in Louisville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Murl and Deloris Stinson Gibson.
She is survived by her daughter, Missy (Allan) Fentress, and son, Kenny (Brandy) Cannon.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Hulan “Freck” Cannon.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021 at The Little Church on Shrewsbury Road. Bro. Jerry Weedman and Bro. William Dodson will be officiating. Burial will be in the Cannon Family Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and will move to The Little Church on Saturday for a visitation from 9 a.m. until time of services.
