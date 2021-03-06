Mary Bell Burden, age 80, of Clarkson, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021 at her residence. She was born April 18, 1940 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the daughter of Judd and Mary Agalene Williams Nunn.
She is survived by her children, Judd Bradley Pennington (Vonda), Mary Glenn (John), Pam Willis (Pat), and Kay Hafford (Eric).
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eskel Burden; son, David Nunn; and daughter, Crystal Burden.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at the Broadway Missionary Baptist Church in Leitchfield. She will be laid to rest in the New Hope Cemetery in Caneyville. Visitation will be held after 2 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the church.
Family and friends who wish to honor and remember Mrs. Burden at the visitation or the funeral are required to wear a mask while inside the church for the safety of all those in attendance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.