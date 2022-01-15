Mary Charles Clemons, age 89, of Clarkson, passed away Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.
She was born Oct. 22, 1932, to the late Tony and Vera Bradley Pierce.
In addition, to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Clemons, and a son, Gary Clemons.
She is survived by three sons and a daughter, Keith (Martha) Clemons, Rick (Pat) Clemons, Joyce (Marty) Higdon and Jamie (Sandy) Clemons; and a daughter-in-law, Karen Clemons.
Funeral mass was held at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at St. Anthony Catholic Church with Rev. Brandon Williams officiating. Burial followed in the St. Anthony Church Cemetery.
Visitation was from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home.
Prayer service was held at 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
