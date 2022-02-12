Mary D. Stanton, age 72, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
She was born on Feb. 19, 1949 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Lawrence Clifford and Ora Elizabeth Higdon Clemons.
She is survived by her sons, Jody Stanton and LeJae Beville.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Rev. Brandon Williams. will be officiating. Burial will be in the St. Benedict Cemetery in Wax, KY.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 11 a.m. on Saturday until time of service.
