Mary Darlene Keown, age 74, of Big Clifty, Kentucky, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at her residence.
She was born on Oct. 13, 1945, in Hardin County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Noah Edgar and Sylvia Catherine Clark Cripps.
She is survived by her children, Allen Keown and his wife, Linda, of Leitchfield, and Angie Lampton and her husband, Junior, of Big Clifty.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Virgil Keown.
Funeral mass was at 11 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020 at the St. Paul Catholic Church. Burial was in the New Hope Church of Christ Cemetery.
Prayer service was Sunday evening at 6 p.m.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday and from 9 a.m. till 10:30 a.m. Monday until time of services.
