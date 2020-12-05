Mary Ellen Penny, 74, of Big Clifty, formerly of New Jersey, passed away, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Norton’s Hospital in Louisville.
She was born, Aug. 20, 1946, in Brooklyn, New York to the late Joseph and Helen Weiner Alonso.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Stephanie and a brother, Joseph.
She is survived by her husband, John Edward Penny, Sr.; her children, Helen Akhtar of Louisville, John (Keri) Searle and Debbie (Brian) Booz all of Pennsville, New Jersey; John (Julie) Penny, Jr. of Leitchfield, Patricia (John Paul) of Kimberly, Alabama and Erick (Karen) Penny of Big Clifty; a sister, Connie of Montana; her best friend, Sabrina Carroll of Elizabethtown; fifteen grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.
In keeping with Mary’s wishes, cremation was chosen.
Rogers-Oller Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
