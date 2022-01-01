Mary Evelyn Ray, age 93, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes.
She was born on April 6, 1928 in Daviess County, Kentucky, to the late William and Evelena Waltrip Fitzgerald.
She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Sue Ray and Avon Droz, both of Leitchfield, and Bonnie Ray Clark, of Owensboro.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Ray, and two daughters, Patricia Ray Cottrell and Joyce Ray Sharer.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home with Bro. Chester Shartzer officiating. Burial was in the Shrewsbury Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 a.m. Friday until time
of services.
