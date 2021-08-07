Mary Frances Liebert, age 91, of Louisville, passed away peacefully in her sleep July 28, 2021 at Nazareth Home.
She was born Feb. 4, 1930 on a farm near Caneyville, Kentucky. She began a lifelong love of learning and later teaching in a one-room schoolhouse in Goff, Kentucky. Mary Frances began her career teaching Home Economics at Sinking Fork High School near Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Most of her career was spent as an elementary school teacher in Louisville, Kentucky at Alex R. Kennedy, Hawthorne, & Klondike elementary schools.
Mary Frances was a 1947 graduate of Caneyville High School, a 1949 graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy in Owensboro and a 1951 graduate of Nazareth College in Bardstown, KY. She received her Master’s degree in elementary education at St. Louis University in St. Louis, Missouri and completed her Rank One at the University of Louisville in 1964.
Mary Frances was preceded in death by her first husband and the father of her children, Hubert Rock Murphy; and her second husband, Maurice Louis Liebert, a dear friend to her children. She was the daughter of Wales & Gertrude Gatton who also preceded her in death.
Left to cherish her memory are four children: Tom Murphy, Anita Murphy (Donald) McLaughlin, Hugh Murphy, & Rosemary Murphy (Lewis) Bradley, as well as six grandchildren (Laura McLaughlin Barnes, Mary Katherine Bradley, Parker Bradley, Jennifer McLaughlin Stanton, Vanessa Bradley, & Sarah Bess McLaughlin Clark) and four great-grandchildren (John, Caroline, Elliott, & Rebecca).
Services for Mary Frances were held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6 at Epiphany Catholic Church, 914 Old Harrods Creed Rd., Louisville with burial at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Leitchfield, Kentucky. Visitation was held from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd., Louisville 40205.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy be made in memory of Mary Frances to the Emily Beeler Scholarship Fund, Sacramento Bank, 102 North Main St., Caneyville, KY 42721, Hosparus, or a charity of your choice.
