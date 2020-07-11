Mary Helen Miller, age 75, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Norton Hospital in Louisville.
She was born on Oct. 20, 1944, in Grayson County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late James and Alene Whobrey Beville.
She is survived by her sons, Ronald Hardin, of Leitchfield, and Michael Hardin (Julie), of Caneyville.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rondle Hardin, and a son, Richard Hardin.
A private service will be held.
