Mary Jean Edwards, age 62, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 at her home.
She was born on April 28, 1959 in Louisville, Kentucky, the daughter of Margaret (Hazelwood) Bruner.
Taking care of her son, Matthew, was her life. She married the love of her life, Terry Edwards, on Dec. 22, 1984.
She is survived by her husband, Terry Edwards, and a son, Matthew Edwards.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Ray Pack and Grant Logsdon will be officiating. Burial will be in the Leitchfield Memory Gardens.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and will also be from 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services.
