Mary Jo Corley, age 85, of Horse Branch, passed away Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at her residence. She was born Jan. 31, 1936 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the daughter of John William & Ora Myrtle Shain Embry.
She is survived by her four children, Carl Corley, Billy Corley (Candy), Cory Shadburn, & Lisa Lacefield.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Corley, and her son-in-law, Ricky Lacefield.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 15 at the Caneyville Memorial Chapel. She was laid to rest in the Craig Cemetery in Horse Branch. Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.