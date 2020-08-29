Mary Jo Raymer, age 77, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at her residence.
She was born on Oct. 18, 1942 in Louisville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Paul and Mary Gilmer. She was also preceded in death by a loving son, Brent Raymer, of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Larry Raymer, of Leitchfield, Kentucky; one son, Brad Raymer (Christina), of Falls of Rough; and one daughter, Kellie Raymer, of Littlestown, Pennsylvania.
Visitation was held on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Dermitt Funeral Home. There will not be visitation prior to the funeral service on Sunday.
Funeral service was held on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Free Liberty Church sanctuary (located at 72 Victory Heights Rd., Leitchfield, Kentucky).
Burial was in the Raymer Cemetery at Rabbit Flat.
