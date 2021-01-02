Mary Joyce Smith, age 72, of Caneyville, passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. She was born March 29, 1948 in Louisville, Kentucky, the daughter of John Charles and Hallie Louise Ritchie Penn.
She is survived by her three children, John Barnette Smith, James Oval Smith, and Beverly Rackley (Shane).
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2020 at the Caneyville Memorial Chapel. She will be laid to rest in the Welches Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 until 8 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. until service time on Sunday at the funeral home.
