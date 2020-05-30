Mary L. Haycraft Saylor, age 81, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at the Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville.
She was born on June 25, 1938 in Indiana, the daughter of the late Earl and Margaret Duke Matthews.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Saylor, of Louisville; son, Rick Haycraft, and his wife, Debra, of Louisville.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Bert Haycraft.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. CST Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Anneta United Baptist Church with Bro. Kenny Decker officiating, with burial following in the church cemetery.
Visitation was at the Anneta United Baptist Church from 10 p.m. CST on Friday until time of services.
