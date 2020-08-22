Mary Lavern “Cricket” Hatfield, 71, of Clarkson, Kentucky, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at her home in Clarkson, Kentucky.
She was born on May 28, 1949 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Charlie Clemons and Mary Irene Tilford Clemons.
She was a housewife who enjoyed cooking, dancing, gospel and country music, gardening and canning and was a member of the St. Anthony Catholic Church and Leitchfield Eastern Star #26.
She is survived by her husband, Billy Hatfield; one son, Billy Ray Hatfield; one daughter, Valerie Spicer; one grandson, Zac Spicer; one brother, Michael Clemons (Debbie), all of Clarkson; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Carl, Richard, and Freddy Clemons, and one sister, Shirley Moore.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Deacon Bob Higbee officiating. Burial was in the St. Anthony Church Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. Thursday until time of services. Rosary was at 6 p.m. Wednesday, and Eastern Star Service was at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Online condolences can be made in the guestbook on our website at www.der
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.