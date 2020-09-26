Mary Louise Spencer, age 68, of Big Clifty, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born March 22, 1952 in Indianapolis, Indiana, the daughter of John Eugene Bauch and Lola Mary Borden Bauch.
She is survived by her husband, Connard Spencer, and her three children, Travis Higdon, Carrie Higdon, and Stephanie Spencer.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial was at the Mt. Zion Church Cemetery. Visitation was held from 4-8 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the funeral home.
