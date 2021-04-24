Mary M. Jewell, age 91 of Battletown, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021 in Radcliff, Kentucky. She was born July 4, 1929 in Edmonson County, Kentucky, the daughter of J.C. McCrady and Maude Smith McCrady.
She is survived by her children, Lester Ray Jewell, Zella M. Ray, Mary Elaine Bradford, Kathy A. Kolle, Phyllis Lynn Muench, and Tamela G. Allen; 23 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Blanche Kendrick.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Charles A. Jewell; one daughter, Donna Jean Blakely; two grandchildren, Angela Marie Blakley and Phyllip Nast; five sisters, Nina Dudgeon, Lola McCrady, Lena Mae Coates, Ruby Jones, and Inez Marie Stevenson; and her brothers, Kintley, Berthel, Virgil, Franklin, and James Samuel McCrady.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon (CDT), Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the Caneyville Memorial Chapel. She will be laid to rest in the Wilson Cemetery in Caneyville. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. (CDT) until service time on Saturday at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.