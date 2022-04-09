Mary M. Noblett Willis, age 92, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
She was born on April 4, 1929 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Walter and Tida Kiper Noblett.
She is survived by her children, Mearl (Mary) Willis, Marilyn VanMeter (Justin) and Donnie (Janice) Willis.
Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her late husband, Mearl Willis.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Tim Gage officiating. Burial was in the Claggett United Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and from 9 a.m. Wednesday until time of services.
