Mary Margaret Beckner, age 80 of Leitchfield, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020. Born in June of 1940 in Sunfish, Kentucky, she was preceded in death by her parents, Eddie and Jessie Bush.
She is survived by her three sons, CPT (RET) James Beckner, Jr. (Emma), of Maggie Valley, North Carolina; COL (RET) Timothy Beckner (Dede), of Belmont, North Carolina; and Thomas Beckner, of Leitchfield, Kentucky.
Due to COVID-19 circumstances, a private burial will be held at St. John’s cemetery.
Watson & Hunt Funeral home is handling the arrangements.
