Mary Margaret “Blondie” Sarver, age 93, of Falls of Rough, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
She was born on Oct. 15, 1927 in Louisville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Ronald Purcell Thomason and Minnie Opal Watson Thomason.
She was a retired owner and operator of the Sarver General Store and Restaurant, who enjoyed shopping, ball games, boating on Rough River and spending time with her grandchildren and was a member of the Lone Star Church of Christ.
She is survived by her son, Ronnie Sarver (Shearon), of Goodlettsville Tennessee; her daughter, Mary Leslie Davis (Leon), of Leitchfield; four grandchildren, Shannon Brown, Deanna Howell, Ron Sarver and Clarissa Carrier; and 11 great-grandchildren, Hannah Grace, Hudson and Emma Kate Brown, Rylee Nelson, Anna McLaine, Lincoln, and Brooks Howell, Kelvey and Kinley Sarver, and Alex and Andrew Hazelwood.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Leslie Sarver, and a granddaughter, Margaret Leann Davis.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Brian Gregory and Bill Wolfe officiating. Burial was in the Walnut Hill Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and from 10 a.m. Tuesday until time of services.
Expressions of sympathy can take the form of donations to the Lone Star Church of Christ,% Jeff Simpson, 7986 Falls of Rough Rd, Falls of Rough KY 40119 or the Caneyville Purple Flash Fund, P O Box 69, Caneyville, KY 42721.
Online condolences can be made in the guestbook on our website at www.der
