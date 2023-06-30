Mary Vasquez Jarboe, 75, passed away Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Sycamore Heights Health and Rehabilitation in Louisville.
She was born Oct. 11, 1947, in Owossa, Michigan, the daughter of the late Frank and Carmelita Gomez Vasquez.
She enjoyed watching television and playing with her dolls. She attended McDaniels Methodist Church and Sand Knob Church.
She is survived by her brother, John Paul Jarboe of Philpot, and sister, Rachel Whitworth of Sand Knob. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Other than her biological parents, she was preceded in death by her adopted parents, Wesley and Lena Jarboe; three sisters, Esther Fentress, Martha Tucker and Ruth-Ann Smith; two nephews, Jonathan Whitworth and Tommy Smith; and two nieces, Sherry Jo Ann Jarboe Sanez and Lisa Tucker.
The funeral was Wednesday, June 28, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Glenn Jarboe officiated. Burial was in Sand Knob Cemetery.
Condolences may be made in the guestbook at dermittfuneralhome.com.
