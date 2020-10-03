Matthew Doyle Wilson, age 38, of Millwood, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at University of Louisville Hospital.
He was born on Oct. 14, 1981 in Owensboro, Kentucky the son of Sandra McDaniel Clark and the late Doyle Wilson.
He is survived by his daughter, Morgan Wilson, of Leitchfield, and his mother, Sandra Clark, of Leitchfield.
He was preceded in death by his father, Doyle Wilson.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at Dermitt Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Antioch General Baptist Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. Saturday until time of service.
