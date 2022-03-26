Mattie L. Hazelwood, age 87, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
She was born on June 22, 1934 in Hardin County, Kentucky to her father and her mother, Sue Langley.
She is survived by her sons, Bobby Hazelwood, Joseph Hazelwood and Mark Hazelwood (Renee), all of Leitchfield.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Hazelwood, Sr., and children, Kenny Hazelwood Jr., Brenda Hazelwood, Larry Hazelwood and Louise Renfrow.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Friday, March 25, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Cremation followed the service. Burial will be in the Summit Methodist Church Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. on Friday until time of services.
