Maurice W. Kerr, age71, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.
He was born on Oct. 17, 1949 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the son of the late Earl and Virginia Stevenson Kerr.
He is survived by his wife of 51 and a half years, Rita Higdon Kerr, and two daughters, Tina Dudgeon (Leonard) and Marcia Kaye Dotson (Alan).
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Gary McGrew will be officiating. Burial will be in the Landis Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. Sunday until time of services.
