Maxwell “Max” Johnson, 75, of Mt. Washington, passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021. He was a Christian and a member of Jock United Baptist Church in Bee Springs, Kentucky. Max was preceded in death by his beloved son, Calvin Ray Johnson; his parents, Cal and Shellie Meredith Johnson, of Bee Springs, Kentucky; siblings, Ralph Johnson, John Henry Johnson, Lawrence Johnson, Helen Risen, Willadean Williams, Millie Whittinghill, and Patricia Kenwick, and his father-in-law, Ralph King Lutes. Max is survived by his wife of 42 years, Deborah Lutes Johnson; children, Alex Moore (Tracie), Paul Moore, Karen Hughes (Steve), Carrie Warren (Hank), Tracey Whelan (Joseph); grandchildren, Tristan, Blaine, Susan, Kyle, Amanda, Ian and Sarah; along with several great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters, Beverly Browning and Juanita Sanders; mother-in-law, Jewell Troutman Lutes; sister-in-law, Patricia Johnson; and a host of nephews, nieces, extended family, loved ones, and many friends. Max spent his life working in the drywall business and was the current owner, with his wife Debbie, of Max Johnson Drywall in Mt. Washington. He invented the design tool for custom designed ceilings. He was the owner of Calvin Ray’s Live Music in Leitchfield, Kentucky after extensive remodeling of the site for his son. Calvin Ray Johnson was a singer who appeared on the local and national Jerry Lewis Muscular Dystrophy Telethon numerous times. The building was sold after Calvin’s death.
Funeral services were 11 a.m. Friday, April 9, 2021 at First Baptist Church of Mt. Washington with burial following in the Mt. Washington Cemetery. Friends visited from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home and after 9 a.m. Friday at the church.
