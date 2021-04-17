Melanie D. Harrell Howard, age 62, of Whitesville, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Norton’s Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.
She was born on Jan. 8, 1959 in Savannah, Georgia, the daughter of Carter Harrell, Sr. and the late Betty Cummings Ward.
She was a graduate of Western Kentucky University with a degree in history. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, gardening, laughing with friends, listening to loud music on a long country drive, and planning her next trip to the Scottish Highlands.
She is survived by her husband of 25 years, William Howard, Jr., of Greenville, Kentucky; one daughter, Rachel Everley (Robert), of Niantic, Connecticut; one son, Jarrod Nash (Shonda), of Leitchfield; two brothers, Carter Harrell, Jr. (Laura), of Leitchfield, and Eric Ward, of Lafayette, Indiana; three sisters, Amy Ward, of Bloomington, Indiana, Debbie Wehner (Mike), of Louisville, and Jackie Howard (Rick), of Elizabethtown, Kentucky; and four grandchildren, Peyton and Reagan Nash, and Ezra and Asa Everley. Several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends also survive.
She was preceded in death by her mother, and stepfather, Carl Ward, and best friend, Kevin Phelps.
In keeping with her wishes, cremation was chosen.
A private memorial service will be conducted at a later date.
