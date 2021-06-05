Michael Albert Campbell, age 70, of New Albany, Indiana, formerly of Leitchfield, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Baptist Health Floyd.
He was born Jan. 3, 1951 in Louisville to the late Frank and Dorine Higgs Campbell. He was a retired radio operator with Merchant Marine and an Air Force Veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Campbell, and a sister, Carolyn Mitchell.
Michael is survived by his wife, Nancy Vest Campbell; a son, Eric (Margi) Campbell, of Hodgenville; a daughter, Maria Campbell, of Caneyville; a son, Chris (Dana) Goff, of Pennsylvania; and a daughter, Elizabeth (Michael) Blevins of Jeffersonville, Indiana; and four grandchildren, Allison, Blake and Cooper Blevins and Wyatt Goff.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. (CDT) Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Watkins-Oller Funeral Home with Bro. Arnold Moon officiating. Burial followed in the Layman Memorial Cemetery.
Visitation was after 9:30 a.m. (CDT) Tuesday until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may also be expressed online at watkinsollerfh.com
