Michael Anthony Williams, age 56, of Caneyville, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 at Owensboro Health in Owensboro, Kentucky.
He was born on Feb. 27, 1965 in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of James E. Williams Sr. and the late Betty Hobbs Hartsell.
He is survived by his parents, James and Janet Williams, of Caneyville, Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by his birthmother, Betty Jean Hartsell, and his step-father, Tommy Hartsell.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Cecil Williams officiating. Burial was in the Williams Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 a.m. Friday until time of services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.