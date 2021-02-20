Michael Lynn Logsdon Sr., age 65, of Kilgore, Texas (formerly of Clarkson, Kentucky), passed away Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
He was born on Feb. 26, 1955 in Fort Knox, Kentucky, the son of the late Cletus and Mary Jane Ray Logsdon.
He is survived by his wife, Laura Logsdon, and three sons, Michael Lynn Logsdon Jr. (Barbara), Craig Logsdon (Lindsey), and Frank John Nerad V (Bethany).
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 at the Logsdon Cemetery. Masks covering the nose and mouth are required for those in attendance.
An Outdoor Memorial Service will be held in Texas at a later date.
