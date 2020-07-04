Michael Matthew Phelps, age 55, of Caneyville, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 27, 2020. He was born Dec. 25, 1964 in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of Glendon and Madeline Hawks Phelps.
He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Phelps; two children, Amber Martin and Aaron Phelps; and one step-son, Mike Skane.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A graveside service was held at 10 a.m., Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Taylor Cemetery in Morgantown, where he was laid to rest.
