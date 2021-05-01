Michael Neal Willis, age 61, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Springview Health and Rehab in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
He was born on Jan. 10, 1960 in Leitchfield, Kentucky, the son of Alice Hayes Willis and his late father, Leonard Willis.
He is survived by his mother, Alice Hayes Willis, of Leitchfield.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leonard Willis.
Graveside services were held at Williams Cemetery on Sadler Road at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 30, 2021 with Bro. Neal Carnes officiating.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home on Friday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. with the Graveside Service following.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.