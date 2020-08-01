Michael Robert Barnes, age 73, of Clarkson, passed away July 26, 2020 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. He was born July 19, 1947 in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of Emmitt Barnes and Lillian Katherine Mitchell Barnes.
He is survived by his two sons, Michael Dean Barnes and Matthew Jacob Barnes.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A graveside service was held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the St. Benedict Cemetery in Wax, Kentucky, where he was laid to rest. Visitation was held from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield.
