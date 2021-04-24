Michael Wayne Wilkerson, age 53, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at his residence.
He was born on June 18, 1967 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the son of the late Sherman and Magdalene Fentress Wilkerson.
He was a worker for Escue Wood Preserving and did automobile body work at home. He enjoyed listening to 80’s metal classic hair music and working on old cars. His dream car was a 1970 Chevelle.
He is survived by his son, Nathaniel Wilkerson, of Leitchfield; daughter, Jordan Wilkerson, of Caneyville; six grandchildren, Bradin, Blake, Benitt and Addi Burden, Carson Long and Averi Wilkerson; brothers, Phillip Curt Wilkerson (Lynda), of Leitchfield, Everett Joe Wilkerson (Mary Ann), of Wichita Falls, Texas, Jewell Shermalene Tucker, of McDaniels, and Lois Mae Wilkerson, of McDaniels; and several nieces and nephews.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Adam Scott Snell.
Joint funeral services along with his father, Sherman Wilkerson, who passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021, were at 11 a.m. Friday, April 23, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Robert Sorrels officiating. Burial was in the Clarkson Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. on Friday until time of services.
