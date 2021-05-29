Mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, Minta Alice Kelly, age 88, died on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at her home in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
She was born on March 24, 1933 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Ona Dee and Robert William Fulkerson. Minta Alice loved flower gardening and often said it was her therapy. She was a member of the Church of Christ at West Main Street.
She is survived by her daughters, Bonnie Sue Stone, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, and Rita Fay Stone, of New York, New York; brother Bobby Eugene Fulkerson, of Louisville, Kentucky; grandchildren Jeremy (Amanda) Stone, of Clarkson, Kentucky, Gidgett Hartless, of Clarkson, Kentucky, Breonna (Joe) Clark, of Clarkson, Kentucky, Nathaniel Stone, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, and Katrina (Kevin) Whitlock, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
Minta Alice was also survived by great-grandchildren Dakota Stone, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, Kaylee Stone, of Clarkson, Kentucky, Kaymon Stone, of Clarkson, Kentucky, Julianne Carroll, of Clarkson, Kentucky, Savannah Clark, of Clarkson, Kentucky, Wayne Clark, of Clarkson, Kentucky, Elijah Clark, of Clarkson, Kentucky, and Jake Clark, of Clarkson, Kentucky.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Elmer Boyd Stone and Thomas Frances Kelley; son, Phillip Wayne Stone (wife, Debbie, who survives); and brother, Jimmy Marshall Fulkerson.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Brother Sam Dick officiating. Burial was at the Fairview Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and from 9 a.m. Wednesday until time of services.
