Mistie Dawn Brooks, age 43, of Caneyville, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022 at UK Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.
She was born on June 25, 1978 in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, the daughter of Kay Higdon and the late Darrell Higdon.
Mistie is survived by her husband, Tim Brooks, and her sons, Reed Elmore and Jase Brooks. She is also survived by her mother, Kay Higdon, and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ronald and Sandy Brooks.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb 19, 2022 at the Cross Point Baptist Church in Leitchfield with Bro. Jerry Dunaway, Jr. officiating. Burial was in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Cross Point Baptist Church on Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and from 9 a.m. on Saturday until time of service.
