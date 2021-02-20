Morris Lee Darnell, age 65, of Leitchfield, passed away, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 at Morgantown Care and Rehab.
He was born Sept. 3, 1955 in Ft. Benning, Georgia to the late James and Judy Payton Darnell.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by two daughters, Talia (Chris) Martin, of Morgantown, and Katrina (Tom) Harmell, of Pennsylvania, and a son, Tyler (Dana) Darnell, of Leitchfield.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Watkins-Oller Funeral Home with Bro. Woody Moore officiating. Burial will follow in the McDaniels Cemetery.
Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
