Murray Nelson “Jube” Stevenson, Jr., age 69 of Hudson, Kentucky, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 at U of L Mary and Elizabeth Hospital. He was born in Louisville, KY on July 29, 1951, the son of the late Murray Nelson Stevenson, Sr. and Freeda Embry Stevenson. Jube was a member of Coyle Cumberland Presbyterian Church and former pastor of Stinnettsville Community Church, Trinity Full Gospel Church and Yates Chapel. He was a member and chaplain of the Breckinridge County Antique Tractor and Engine Club. He enjoyed visiting with family and friends, fishing, hunting and working on tractors.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his foster brother James Dudgeon.
Jube is survived by Barbara, his wife of 50 years; three children, Brian Stevenson (Dana), of Locust Hill, Kentucky, Robin Elmore (Charlie), of Leitchfield, Kentucky, and Mark Stevenson (Stephanie), of Millwood, Kentucky; 10 grandchildren, Grant Stevenson (Emily), Bailee Stevenson, Paige Embry (Dylan), Sloane and Evan Embry, Izzy and Gabby Stevenson, Shelby Collins (Grant), Seth and Sophia Elmore; three great-grandchildren: Jack and Eliot Stevenson, Jaxtyn Decker; two sisters, Brenda Smiley (Leroy), of Hudson, Kentucky, and Sherry Childress (Charles), of Caneyville, Kentucky; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at Coyle Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at 12 p.m. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Visitation was held at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. and Friday at the church after 9 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.