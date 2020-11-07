Murrel Lannie Richardson, age 80, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
He was born on April 9, 1940 in Leitchfield, Kentucky, the son of the late Lannie B. and Vonnie Ramsey Richardson.
He is survived by his son, David Richardson (Julie), of Leitchfield, Kentucky, and one daughter, Melody Nash (Paul), of Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jackie Richardson.
Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. A private funeral service was held after visitation.
