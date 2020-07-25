Murrel Thomas “Bear” Carter, age 83, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at Grayson Manor Nursing Home and Rehab, in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
He was born on Jan. 13, 1937 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the son of the late Rev. Arthur and Hazel Dennison Carter.
He is survived by his children, Kim Higdon, Connie Wilson, Keith Carter and Cris Roberts, all of Leitchfield.
Cremation was chosen and a memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Short Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
The family will receive friends at the church from 11 a.m. until time of service.
Friends and family are requested to use a mask and use social distancing while at the church.
