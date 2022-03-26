Myrl Delois Woosley, age 86, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022 in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
She was born on Oct. 22, 1935 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Frank and Bertha Embry Craine.
She is survived by her daughter, Lois Rogers (Bill), of Leitchfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Damon Lasley, Jr. officiating. Burial was in the Wilson Home Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. on Thursday until time of services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.