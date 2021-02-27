Nancy Carole Newton Farrow, age 57, of Harned, formerly of Grayson County, passed away Feb. 18, 2021 at Owensboro Health.
She was born April 13, 1963 in Grayson County to the late Elbert and Ida Borden Newton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Randall Sebastian and William Farrow, and two children, Becky and Jonathan Newton.
Nancy is survived by two sons, Larry (Tiffany) Newton, of Harned, and Josh (Sheena) Newton, of Leitchfield, and a daughter, Brandy Sebastian, of Custer.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 at Watkins-Oller Funeral Home with Bro. Joey Decker officiating. Burial followed in the South Union Cemetery.
