Nancy Faye LaRue, age 72, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.
She was born on June 22, 1948 in Park City, Kentucky the daughter of the late Clell and Ruby Martin Strange.
Nancy worked as a registered nurse at Hardin Memorial Hospital, Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center and at Helmwood Nursing and Rehab in Elizabethtown. She and her husband, Ottis, enjoyed 54 years of married life together. She adored spending time with her grandbabies and her family. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed gardening in her flower garden. She was a member of the Leitchfield First Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Ottis LaRue, of Leitchfield; children, Chad LaRue (Jennifer), of Frankfort, Eric LaRue (Paige Lopez), of Madison, Indiana, and Shanda LaRue Galey (David), of Owensboro; two grandchildren, Jana and Natalie LaRue; five brothers, Harold, Eldon, David, Bobby and Larry Strange; and several nieces and nephews.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Shannon LaRue; grandchild, Ericka LaRue; two brothers, James and Creal Strange; and one sister, Thelma Strange Esters.
Private funeral services will be held with Bro. Doug King officiating. Burial will be in The Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life for Nancy at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Leitchfield First Baptist Church, 106 E. Walnut Street, Leitchfield, KY 42754 in memory of Nancy LaRue.
Online condolences can be made in the guestbook on our website
