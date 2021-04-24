Nathan Saltsman, age 89, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at in Owensboro Health Twin Lakes in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
He was born on Nov. 2, 1931 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the son of the late Ish and Maude Stevenson Saltsman.
He is survived son, Benny (Margaret) Saltsman, and a daughter, Peggy (Dez) Simcoe.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Hazel Saltsman.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 25, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Jerry Decker will be officiating. Burial will be in the Blowtown Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. Sunday until time of services.
