Nelda Elaine Volz, age 74, of Falls of Rough, Kentucky, passed away Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
She was born on Feb. 2, 1947 in McLean County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Boyd Augustine and Evaline Williams Willis.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Charles Allen Volz.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial was in the Macedonia Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services.
